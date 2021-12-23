Another Sabol joins the FOX 8 family! Meet John

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – ‘Sabol’ is a very familiar name at FOX 8.
FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s brother John is joining the FOX 8 Sports team.
“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” John said about returning to Cleveland.
John is one of Cleveland’s own.
He was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, and even interned for John Telich.
He’s coming back home after working in Tampa as a sports and news anchor.
John has a little girl. His other child is a four-foot.
Check out the video John posted of Myla on his Twitter page.
It’s unlikely Myla will be able to use her pool every day in Northeast Ohio.
John will be anchoring weekend sports at FOX 8 in 2022.
You can also follow him on Twitter at John_Sabol.