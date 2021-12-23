Another Sabol joins the FOX 8 family! Meet John

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – ‘Sabol’ is a very familiar name at FOX 8.

FOX 8 Meteorologist Scott Sabol’s brother John is joining the FOX 8 Sports team.

“It’s been a dream of mine since I was a little kid,” John said about returning to Cleveland.

Scott Sabol, John Sabol

John is one of Cleveland’s own.

He was born and raised in Northeast Ohio, and even interned for John Telich.

He’s coming back home after working in Tampa as a sports and news anchor.

John has a little girl. His other child is a four-foot.

John Sabol and family

John Sabol and family

John Sabol and family

Check out the video John posted of Myla on his Twitter page.

Myla falls asleep in the pool with the tennis ball in her mouth almost everyday. She catches herself rocking to her right here, but the best is when her nose hits the water as she falls asleep.🤣 Dogs, bruh.@TheGoldenRatio4 @GoldretrieverUS @RexChapman @dog_rates @dog_feelings pic.twitter.com/NAxzTbGnws — John Sabol (@John_Sabol) June 30, 2020

It’s unlikely Myla will be able to use her pool every day in Northeast Ohio.

John will be anchoring weekend sports at FOX 8 in 2022.

You can also follow him on Twitter at John_Sabol.