Another RTA employee has tested positive for COVID-19, marking 40 cases among staff

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority (RTA) employee has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

The agency said the employee is part of transit police and that they last worked on Oct. 16.

Everyone who worked with the individual has been told of the situation, RTA said in a statement, and the premises have been thoroughly cleaned.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, RTA reports that 40 of its employees have tested positive for the virus, 37 of whom have been able to come back to work.

RTA officials continue to remind people to be cautious while riding public transportation. Passengers are asked to wear face coverings (which you can see Gov. Mike DeWine discussing in the video above), limit interactions with bus drivers, maintain appropriate distances from other people and to exit vehicles in the back.

All RTA vehicles continue to be deep cleaned every 24 hours.

