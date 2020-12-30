Another rock thrown from bridge over I-90 in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I -Team uncovered yet another case of something thrown from a bridge into traffic. It happened where it’s happened before: one of the area’s busiest highways.

Over the last year, the I-Team has reported on several of these incidents involving bridges over Interstate 90 in Cleveland between West 44th Street and West 117th Street.

The latest incident took place days ago on Interstate 90 at Lorain Avenue.

Isaiah Molton-Alexander told us he had no time to react. Driving home, he saw people on the bridge throw something down. He felt it hit his car, then bounce up under his engine.

“There was two individuals standing on the bridge. Then, they threw a rock or some sort of hard object down,” he said. “It was a dark night. I couldn’t really see what it was. It was a hard object. I hit it. Boom!”

For a while, Cleveland police had detectives investigating since the problem has happened again and again. But, no one has been arrested. And now, a new case.

“Could’ve been somebody’s grandmother, mother, daughter, son like me. It’s ridiculous,” Molton-Alexander said.

We also called the Ohio Department of Transportation. ODOT immediately told us an inspector would come out to make sure no part of this bridge is crumbling. Your safety is at stake. The state said 121,000 cars a day pass underneath the bridge on I-90 at Lorain.

The danger could be deadly, and we’ve shown you local people have been seriously hurt by rocks thrown from a bridge. So, the driver in the latest case has some advice.

“Pay attention. Keep your eyes open. No texting and driving. Be safe,” Molton-Alexander said.

ODOT later told us an inspector did not find any problems with the bridge at the scene of the most recent incident.

The latest headlines from FOX8.com: