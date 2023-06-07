AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Another local Regal Cinemas movie theater shut its doors for good after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy last year.

As seen on their website, the Regal Interstate Park movie theater on Interstate Parkway in Akron is officially closed.

Cineworld announced its plans to file for bankruptcy in September 2022. As previously reported, the company said the decision came after a large drop in the domestic box office during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cineworld rejected the leases of many locations back in February, including Montrose Movies Stadium 12, which was also in Akron.