(Above video is a recent story about avoiding online lottery scams)

(WJW) — There could be another reason to celebrate July 4 week if luck is on your side!

There was no winner in Saturday’s Powerball drawing which means the jackpot has soared to $522 million.

The next Powerball drawing is Monday, July 3.

A lucky winner who chooses the cash option would take home $270 million.

Powerball officials say the odds of winning the jackpot are nearly one in 300 million.

The biggest Powerball winning ticket in history was worth over $2 billion and was sold five months ago in California.

A million-dollar Powerball ticket was sold near Columbus just over three weeks ago.

Meanwhile, there was no winner in Friday’s drawing of the Mega Millions which means that jackpot has soared to $400 million.

A winner who chooses the cash option if they win Thursday’s MEGA MILLIONS drawing would collect a cool $205 million.

The next MEGA MILLIONS drawing is Thursday, July 6.

The last major winner of that lottery was in April from Pennsylvania. That winning ticket was worth $516 million

The most recent winning Mega Millions ticket sold locally was in April in Berea. That ticket was worth $1 million.

.