Another one! Second eagle egg arrives in Avon Lake nest

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW) – Two American bald eagles are now watching over a second egg in their nest in Avon Lake.

The eagle parents nest right outside of Redwood Elementary School, where a live camera captured the latest surprise.

The second egg arrived at 6:57 p.m. Thursday evening.

The first egg arrived on Monday.

Courtesy of Avon Lake City Schools

The eagle parents, Stars and Stripes, hatched 3 eggs last year. Those eggs were spotted at the end of February, and the first eaglet was born on Easter Sunday.

You can check out the nest in the schoolyard of Redwood Elementary School or on the live camera here.

No eagle watching or photography is allowed during school hours from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

According to Avon Lake, Stars and Stripes have had 17 successful fledges since 2015.