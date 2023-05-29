CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – A new ALDI is coming to Cleveland.

The company announced its newest store will open on June 8 and will be located at 14651 Lorain Avenue.

The grocery store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

On opening day, the first 100 customers will receive a gift card as part of the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card during the opening weekend from June 8 through June 11.

ALDI says they are one of America’s fastest-growing retailers and have opened more than 1,000 new stores in the past ten years.

On June 1, ALDI’s first store in North Canton will open. A new location also recently opened in Kent.

You can find a full list of new ALDI locations, here.