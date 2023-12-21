*The above video shows a meteor recently racing across the sky in NE Ohio*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — In the cosmos of the universe and celestial atmosphere of outer space, or what we earthlings in NE Ohio more commonly call “the sky,” there will be some dazzling “shooting stars” this weekend. But — can we see them is the question.

The Ursids meteor shower peaks in the wee hours of Saturday, Dec. 23, but will be active throughout the weekend, seeing this one will take some patience, loyal stargazers, and luck.

Astronomers said if you’re under clear skies and away from light pollution, there will be some radiant meteors, but the Ursids don’t put on a dramatic light show like the Geminids each December, the Leonids every November, and the Perseids each August.

This time around there’s an added challenge “The Ursids this year will have a 75% moon washing them out,” said local astronomer Jay Reynolds.

That would make seeing the meteors challenging in clear weather and looks like our weather won’t cooperate with a mix of clouds and showers throughout the weekend.

But, with so many people traveling for the holidays this Christmas weekend, if you’re visiting an area where the skies are clear “look overhead in the early evening and then to the northeast after midnight,” Reynolds said.

So, keep looking up, whether literally or figuratively — it can brighten things up!