(WJW) – The next Mega Millions jackpot is now an estimated $494 million. It’s the second-largest Mega Millions jackpot of 2022.

And, at this point, if a lucky winner can get the numbers correct, the jackpot would mark the eleventh-largest jackpot in the 20-year history of the game.

The next drawing is Friday night.

The drawings for this jackpot started on August 2. There have been 22 drawings and still, no one has been lucky enough to get all six numbers correct.

The cash option is almost $249 million.