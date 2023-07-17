(WJW) – An Air Quality Alert will be in effect for sensitive groups until Monday night at midnight.

This is due to more smoke from the wildfires in Canada.

A mix of sun and clouds through the day on Monday.

A few localized showers in the morning with scattered rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening. Some storms could contain gusty winds, heavy downpours, and large hail. This is just in time for the evening rush hour commute.

Temperatures will be warm and muggy, on either side of 80 degrees.

Futurecast for today:

Likely locations for storms:

The Air Quality will likely improve by Tuesday.

Tuesday’s temperatures:

Humidity stays high until the front crosses then we return to more comfortable levels on Tuesday.

No long-term signs of above-normal heat AND humidity through the remainder of July.

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

The last sunset in the 9 o’clock hour for this year is behind us:

