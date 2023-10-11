(WJW) – A Frost Advisory is in effect for our southwestern counties through 9 a.m.

We will have the chance to see some 30s and frost, especially south of U.S. 30.

Cloud coverage will keep those closer to the lakeshore in the 40s.

Temperatures will be a bit warmer Wednesday afternoon!

We will climb into the low to mid-60s with some sunshine. Still a bit breezy.

A few showers develop overnight with shower coverage increasing Thursday morning. A break from the rain Thursday afternoon through Friday.

More showers move back in for the weekend.

Temperature forecast through the weekend.

Here is the 8-day forecast:

