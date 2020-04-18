Another fatality, 18 new coronavirus cases in Cleveland

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Cleveland Department of Public Health reported another fatality from coronavirus on Saturday.

The deceased was a woman in her 70s. No other information about the victim will be released. The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Cleveland residents stands at 13.

The health department said there are 18 new confirmed cases of the virus. A total of 414 city residents have tested positive for coronavirus.

Additional notes from the city of Cleveland:

Reminder: Economic Development Resources for Cleveland Businesses

Mayor Jackson and the City have established an emergency working capital fund in order to help maintain the business community. View the summary and application here.

The City previously introduced legislation which was passed by Cleveland City Council allowing for a six-month deferral of payments on economic development loans issued by the City. The program authorizes the Director of Economic Development to defer payment on most loans and to seek the consent of lenders on other loans. View the State Updates section below for information on the federal CARES ACT.

National Business Resources

Economic Impact Payments: The Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service launch new tool to help non-filers register for Economic Impact Payments:

Economic Impact Payment Information Center https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/economic-impact-payment-information-center

Get My Payment Frequently Asked Questions https://www.irs.gov/coronavirus/get-my-payment-frequently-asked-questions

How to Use the Tools on IRS.gov to Get Your Economic Impact Payment https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/how-to-use-the-tools-on-irsgov-to-get-your-economic-impact-payment

Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here Tool Scenarios https://www.irs.gov/newsroom/non-filers-enter-payment-info-here-tool-scenarios

CARES Act: The Small Business Administration (SBA) and the Department of Treasury have begun releasing the information that will guide the programs created through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. View SBA Loans. Clevelanders may also contact their local SBA office for more information.