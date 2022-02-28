Another earthquake detected in Lake County totaling 7 in 2022

Previously aired video: Several recent earthquakes recorded in Lake County, but why?
LAKELINE, Ohio (WJW) — Another earthquake was detected off the shores of Lake Erie in recent days – bringing the total to seven in 2022.
The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.0 magnitude earthquake at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in Lakeline.
Here are the most recent earthquakes recorded in Lake County:
- Jan. 4 near Timberlake – 2.8 magnitude
- Jan. 5 near Timberlake – 1.9 magnitude
- Jan. 27 near Eastlake – 2.1 magnitude and 2.5 magnitude
- Jan. 29 near Willowick – 2.0 magnitude
- Feb. 4 near Timberlake – 2.4 magnitude
Jeff Fox, a seismologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says that portion of Lake Erie in Lake County is a known epicenter of earthquakes due to the geologic history of the area.
Seismologists are continuing to monitor the seismic activity near the epicenter.