Another earthquake detected in Lake County totaling 7 in 2022

LAKELINE, Ohio (WJW) — Another earthquake was detected off the shores of Lake Erie in recent days – bringing the total to seven in 2022.

The United States Geological Survey recorded a 2.0 magnitude earthquake at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday in Lakeline.

Here are the most recent earthquakes recorded in Lake County:

The USGS wants to know if you felt Sunday’s quake. You can let them know here.

Jeff Fox, a seismologist with the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says that portion of Lake Erie in Lake County is a known epicenter of earthquakes due to the geologic history of the area.

Seismologists are continuing to monitor the seismic activity near the epicenter.