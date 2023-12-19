CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found another delay in a big project aimed at stopping wrong-way drivers. So, we dug into what this means on your highways.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) plans to put in a new warning system going in along local highways. Work had been expected to start this year. Then, the first of the new year. Now, several weeks later.

ODOT spokesperson Amandaa McFarland said, “The wrong way detection system corridor that we’re working on now in the greater Cleveland area, we estimate the start date to be late February or early March.”

She added, “The delay for the start date, unfortunately, is due to materials and supply-chain issues. The contractor was not able to obtain enough of the supplies that they needed.”

This comes even as wrong way driver crashes continue to happen. Weeks ago, police say a wrong-way driver on I-271 hit and killed a local DJ. Two other wrong-way crashes in Cleveland on the highways in October also made headlines.

ODOT camera photo

And, in September, a woman driving the wrong way in Cleveland with kids in her car hit a big mail truck. But, incredibly, in that case the wrong-way driver with kids and the truck driver walked away.

ODOT plans to install sensors on highway ramps to alert police to wrong-way drivers. Plus, new flashing lights will be added to alert those drivers to stop. The system will go in on 25 ramps in and around Cleveland.

With news of the delay in the start of construction, we checked, and we found the new lights and sensors can be turned on as work gets done at each ramp. That is, they can be turned on when installed instead of waiting for all of the work to be finished.

Recently, the Soper family spoke out anxious to see action. A father and son had been seriously hurt by a wrong-way driver. The danger not disappearing.

While construction on the new system has been pushed back, the state still expects the work done by September, the original target date.

Not every wrong-way crash ends like the one with the postal truck. As an officer surveyed the scene with debris all over the highway, he said, “No serious injuries. It’s a miracle.”

ODOT says it has had a similar highway alert and warning system operating in Cincinnati, and that has helped cut down on wrong-way crashes significantly.