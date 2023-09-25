AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Jury deliberations will resume today in the case of the two brothers on trial for a fight that ended in the death of 17-year-old Ethan Liming.

The Summit County jury must decide if the beating death outside the I Promise School in Akron last June was involuntary manslaughter or an act of self-defense.

After two full days of deliberations, the jury ended Friday with no verdict.

DeShawn, 21, and Tyler Stafford, 20, are facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter.

In June of last year, the brothers were playing basketball with friends when Liming and three of his friends drove up and started firing gel guns at them as a prank.

During a fight that ensued, DeShawn Stafford admitted during police interrogation that he hit Liming and knocked him out. Liming died when his head hit the pavement.

Stafford’s attorney argued that doesn’t make him guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

Defense attorney Jon Sinn told the jury, “Under Ohio law, a person is allowed to use force in self-defense or in defense of another. You’re allowed to do that. You don’t have to back up from a fight.” He went on to say, “The reality is he met a punch with a punch.”

Assistant Summit County Prosecutor Jennie Shuki acknowledged, “Maybe he should have punched him but that is a one-on-one fight. But it does not stay that way. It escalates. Tyler’s got to run over and get in the fight. Donavan’s got to run over and get in the fight. How is that now a fair fight at all? It’s not. It becomes an attack.”

The trial started lasy Friday. A verdict could come at anytime.