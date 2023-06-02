(WJW) –Air Quality Alerts continue through Friday at midnight. If you have any breathing difficulties, try to limit your time outside during the heat of the day.

Find the latest weather alerts here.

Friday will be another hot day, before a slight cool-off early next week.

It is day 5 of 80-degree warmth. Highs will climb into the mid-80s during the afternoon under a good amount of sunshine.

Still staying dry.

It’s been 12 days since our last rainfall at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The longest stretch of consecutive dry days was from September 30 to Oct 26, 1963.

The next 8 days are still looking pretty dry.

Our stretch of mainly dry conditions continues, with only a small chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday evening with a cold front from the north.

Rainfall will be sparse over the next 7 days:

Here’s the latest 8-Day Forecast:

It’s not just Ohio that is dry. Much of the midwest is almost running a 2-3″ rainfall deficit over the last 30 days.

The long-range temperature outlook first issued on May 22 for early June is still looking “cooler” with low humidity and little rainfall through the middle of the month.

May recap: The month of May turned out to be average as far as temperatures go. We were all over the place but finally shaped out with 13 days with above-average temperatures, 13 days with below-average temperatures, and 5 days with temperatures right on the money.