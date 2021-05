CLEVELAND (WJW) — Get ready for cold temperatures overnight again. Another frost advisory has been issued.

This one is for all of Northeast Ohio. It goes into effect at 2 a.m. Thursday and lasts until 8 a.m.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures as low as 35 will result in frost formation. Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered, the NWS said. Frost is not expected closer to the lakeshore.

