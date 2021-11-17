Another chapter ends for Cleveland Indians baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another chapter in Cleveland Indians baseball history is closing.

Wednesday, crews began work to take down the Indians sign at the Progressive Field entrance.

The Cleveland baseball team formally announced over the summer that it would be changing the team’s name to The Guardians.

FOX 8 photo, November 17, 2021

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 16: The Cleveland Indians logo is seen at the team’s Progressive Field stadium on December 16, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland baseball team announced they will be dropping the “Indians” from the team name after the 2021 season. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Two weeks ago, the Cleveland Indians script sign over the scoreboard came down.

Wednesday, the script sign to the entrance at Carnegie and Ontario was removed.

The team has not announced when Cleveland Guardians signage will go up at the stadium.