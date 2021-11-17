Another chapter ends for Cleveland Indians baseball

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – Another chapter in Cleveland Indians baseball history is closing.
Wednesday, crews began work to take down the Indians sign at the Progressive Field entrance.
The Cleveland baseball team formally announced over the summer that it would be changing the team’s name to The Guardians.
Two weeks ago, the Cleveland Indians script sign over the scoreboard came down.
Wednesday, the script sign to the entrance at Carnegie and Ontario was removed.
The team has not announced when Cleveland Guardians signage will go up at the stadium.