Anonymous person sends cash and confession to Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Public Schools received a surprise in the mail last week.

According to the district, an anonymous person sent a short, handwritten message, along with a $50 bill.

The sender says they are responsible for breaking a window at a school, and they were sending money for covering the cost.

The author of the letter did not say what school or when it happened.

Here’s what they wrote:

“A few years ago I broke a window at a school. I think that I should pay for it. I think this should pay for it.”

Executive Director of Business Affairs Debra Foulk said they’re not familiar with the incident of a window being damaged.

However, they have put the money into a fund used to repair damaged school property, she says.

APS says they would like to learn who sent the letter.

Here are the latest headlines from FOX 8