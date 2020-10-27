Anonymous person sends cash and confession to Akron Public Schools

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – Akron Public Schools received a surprise in the mail last week.
According to the district, an anonymous person sent a short, handwritten message, along with a $50 bill.
The sender says they are responsible for breaking a window at a school, and they were sending money for covering the cost.
The author of the letter did not say what school or when it happened.
Here’s what they wrote:
“A few years ago I broke a window at a school. I think that I should pay for it. I think this should pay for it.”
Executive Director of Business Affairs Debra Foulk said they’re not familiar with the incident of a window being damaged.
However, they have put the money into a fund used to repair damaged school property, she says.
APS says they would like to learn who sent the letter.
