LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — An anonymous donor is matching donations to the Lake Humane Society up to $50,000 through Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Humane Society, in the past several months there has been an increase in abandoned animals in the shelter and community.

“Over 30 pets have been abandoned at LHS’s doorstep alone!” the press release said.

The anonymous donor will match all gifts dollar for dollar.

This Thanksgiving weekend, LHS staff will be caring for our animals looking for a loving home.

“No donation is too small,” the release said.

For more details on how to donate, click here.