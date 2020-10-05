Annual Carson Higgins Memorial Golf Outing honors boy who died from cancer

SILVER LAKE, Ohio (WJW) — Several members of the FOX 8 family fit the golf links today for a good cause.

Monday was the Fourth Annual Carson Higgins Memorial Golf Outing. This year, it was held at the Silver Lake Country Club.

Higgins was just 12 years old when he died of Neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system, in 2016. He was an ambassador for Saint Jude Children’s Research Hospital and a friend of FOX 8. Today’s golf event raised money for charities that he loved.

Carson was diagnosed with his illness when he was just three years old. After years of being in remission, the disease returned in 2015.

The last four weeks of his life were spent traveling around the country in an RV with his family, stopping at all the places he wanted to see. He passed away while he was on vacation in Las Vegas.

