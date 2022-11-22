CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!
The Turkey Bowl will take place at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.
Contestants sent us a video and explanation of whatever it took for them to stand out.
2022 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:
- Bill Sivak
- Mark Milia
- Aiden Jansen
- Luca Bucci
- LaTrese Sanders
- Char Hudimac
- Adam Griffith
- Andre Simon
- Nisha Godfrey
- Amber Waite
- David Stehlik
- Mark Petracco
- 2-time winner Lee Jacobs
- Dr. Michael Stern
- Mother/daughter team – Natasha Miller and Wanda Sands
Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.
