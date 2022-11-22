CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!

The Turkey Bowl will take place at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

Contestants sent us a video and explanation of whatever it took for them to stand out.

2022 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:

Bill Sivak

Mark Milia

Aiden Jansen

Luca Bucci

LaTrese Sanders

Char Hudimac

Adam Griffith

Andre Simon

Nisha Godfrey

Amber Waite

David Stehlik

Mark Petracco

2-time winner Lee Jacobs

Dr. Michael Stern

Mother/daughter team – Natasha Miller and Wanda Sands

Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.

Check out past Turkey Bowls here.