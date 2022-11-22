CLEVELAND (WJW) — Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!

The Turkey Bowl will take place at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

Contestants sent us a video and explanation of whatever it took for them to stand out.

2022 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:

  • Bill Sivak
  • Mark Milia
  • Aiden Jansen
  • Luca Bucci
  • LaTrese Sanders
  • Char Hudimac
  • Adam Griffith
  • Andre Simon
  • Nisha Godfrey
  • Amber Waite
  • David Stehlik
  • Mark Petracco
  • 2-time winner Lee Jacobs
  • Dr. Michael Stern
  • Mother/daughter team – Natasha Miller and Wanda Sands

Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 23 and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.

