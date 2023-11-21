CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 2023 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!

David Stehlik, the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champion, will be back this year to compete along with 15 others.

The Turkey Bowl is held at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

2023 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:

David Stehlik

Ryan Rosinski

Tracey Bell

Shannon Bender

Chip Minks

Tyler Vanichek

Crystal Scott-Robinson

Shannon Metelko

Morgan Meredith

Jim McCreanor

Tammy Hannahs

Sandy Jarvis

Mark Chambers

Carol Silek and Frand Arnold

Charity Herb Katz

Karin Abbott

Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 22 for the Celebrity Turkey Bowl and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.