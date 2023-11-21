CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 2023 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!

David Stehlik, the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champion, will be back this year to compete along with 15 others. 

The Turkey Bowl is held at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.

2023 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:

  • David Stehlik
  • Ryan Rosinski
  • Tracey Bell
  • Shannon Bender
  • Chip Minks
  • Tyler Vanichek
  • Crystal Scott-Robinson
  • Shannon Metelko
  • Morgan Meredith
  • Jim McCreanor
  • Tammy Hannahs
  • Sandy Jarvis
  • Mark Chambers
  • Carol Silek and Frand Arnold
  • Charity Herb Katz
  • Karin Abbott

Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 22 for the Celebrity Turkey Bowl and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.