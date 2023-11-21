CLEVELAND (WJW) – Sixteen fun-loving, energetic people are taking part in the 2023 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl!
David Stehlik, the 23rd annual FOX 8 Turkey Bowl champion, will be back this year to compete along with 15 others.
The Turkey Bowl is held at FOX 8 Lanes (our garage) on Thanksgiving morning.
2023 FOX 8 Turkey Bowl contestants:
- David Stehlik
- Ryan Rosinski
- Tracey Bell
- Shannon Bender
- Chip Minks
- Tyler Vanichek
- Crystal Scott-Robinson
- Shannon Metelko
- Morgan Meredith
- Jim McCreanor
- Tammy Hannahs
- Sandy Jarvis
- Mark Chambers
- Carol Silek and Frand Arnold
- Charity Herb Katz
- Karin Abbott
Don’t miss two days of Turkey Bowl fun on Nov. 22 for the Celebrity Turkey Bowl and Nov. 24 only on Fox 8 News.