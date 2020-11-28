Anniversary rally remembers two killed in 2012 Cleveland police chase, shooting

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — A rally was held this afternoon to honor the lives of Tim Russell and Malissa Williams who were shot and killed by Cleveland police in 2012.

Held at Heritage Middle School in East Cleveland, various people spoke at the anniversary rally, including community activists, politicians and also family members of people who have lost loved ones to police shootings.

Thirteen officers fired 137 shots at Russell, 43, and Williams, 30, following a police chase. The two were found to be unarmed.

Local organizations Black on Black Crime Inc. and Imperial Women Coalition put on the rally, which people were required to wear masks and socially distance during.

You can find out more about the event right here.

Get the latest headlines on FOX8.com below: