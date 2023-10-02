(WJW) – The late Anne Heche is returning to tv screens this weekend.

Prior to her death in August 2022, the 53-year-old actress played lawyer Corrine Cuthbert for an OWN courtroom series called “All Rise.”

According to TVLine, the show will include a dedication to Heche:

“In Memory of Anne Heche

Our Friend and Wonderful Artist

You are Missed”

It begins airing this weekend.



Heche died in August 2022. She crashed her car into a Los Angeles home. The death was ruled an accident, with smoke inhalation and “sternal fracture due to blunt trauma” listed as the causes.