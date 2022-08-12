Actress Anne Heche sustained a catastrophic brain injury in the fiery Mar Vista crash last week and is not expected to survive, her representative said in a statement.

“Unfortunately, due to her accident, Anne Heche suffered a severe anoxic brain injury and remains in a coma, in critical condition. She is not expected to survive,” the statement read.

Heche is “being kept on life support to determine if any [of her organs] are viable” for donation, the statement added.

“Anne had a huge heart and touched everyone she met with her generous spirit. More than her extraordinary talent, she saw spreading kindness and joy as her life’s work — especially moving the needle for acceptance of who you love. She will be remembered for her courageous honesty and dearly missed for her light,” the spokesperson added.

Earlier on Thursday, the Los Angeles Police Department announced Heche was being investigated for felony driving under the influence.

The crash was originally investigated as a misdemeanor, but the case was updated to a felony after a victim came forward, Officer Annie Hernandez told KTLA.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Heche was under the influence of cocaine and possibly fentanyl.

The crash occurred on Aug. 5 when witnesses saw Heche’s car speeding through city streets before crashing in a two-story house and starting a fire.

Heche had to be extricated from the wreckage. It took firefighters more than an hour to extinguish the fire, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Sky5 video showed Heche’s blue Mini Cooper Clubman being towed out of the home, with a woman sitting up on a stretcher and struggling as firefighters put her in an ambulance.

Heche is being treated at Grossman Burn Center in West Hills, CNN reported, and in the spokesperson’s statement, they extended thanks to “the dedicated staff and wonderful nurses that cared for Anne,” as well as “everyone for their kind wishes and prayers for Anne’s recovery.”

The LAPD confirmed they took a blood sample from Heche as part of a standard investigation, but did not reveal what was found in her system.

Authorities say the investigation is ongoing and evidence, including final toxicology results, is still being gathered.

They intend to eventually present the case to either the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office or the county district attorney, LAPD officials said in a news release Tuesday.