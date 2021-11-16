Anna Duggar announces birth of seventh child with Josh Duggar 2 weeks before his child porn trial

(WJW) — Anna Duggar has announced the birth of her seventh child with husband, Josh Duggar.

Anna Duggar shared a photo of their baby girl on Instagram Tuesday, writing: “Meet little Madyson Lily Duggar!” She added in her Instagram story that Madyson was born Oct. 23, weighing in at seven pounds, nine ounces. She was 20 inches long.

The couple appeared in TLC’s “19 Kids and Counting.”

Josh Duggar was charged with downloading and possessing child pornography in April, shortly after the couple announced they were pregnant.

His jury trial is set for Nov. 30.

TLC pulled “19 Kids and Counting” in 2015 over revelations that Duggar had molested four of his sisters and a babysitter. Duggar’s parents said he confessed to the fondling and apologized.

Duggar has also apologized for his pornography addiction and for cheating on his wife. Anna Duggar has said she is standing by her husband.