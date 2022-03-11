Animal shelter volunteers share concerns after Lake Humane Society seizes 145 cats

MADISON, Ohio (WJW) – New details are emerging about a raid by humane officers on an animal rescue shelter in Lake County.

A total of 145 cats were removed from the shelter, based on what investigators call improper treatment of the animals and unsanitary conditions.

But volunteers who run the Holy Cat Whiskers Rescue Shelter in Madison believe there are two sides to the story. They say their mission is to rescue stray and abandoned cats and provide care for those that are sick or injured, and then get them ready for adoption.

“We are about the only ones around here that really do that and it’s very costly. Our vet bills last year were $21,171 and we basically do what people don’t want to do,” Executive Director Leslie Lawrence told FOX 8.

Lawrence says the pandemic created a dire situation for many cats with health issues.

“People are dumping and all the shelters are just overwhelmed and a lot of these animals have issues, hyperthyroidism, cancer and we get calls on them and we see if we can help them,” Lawrence said.

But investigators with the Lake Humane Society say they received complaints about unsanitary and inhumane conditions inside Holy Cat Whiskers Rescue.

Armed with a search warrant, the humane society removed the 145 cats from the shelter on March 8.

Among the allegations made by the humane society, that some of the cats in the shelter were sick and were not being properly quarantined, and those that needed medical attention, were not receiving proper veterinary care.

Investigators say one of the cats was in such poor condition that he had to be euthanized.

In response to our questions, the humane society issued a statement that reads:

“Lake Humane Society cannot share further details about this case as it is an active investigation. A probable cause hearing is scheduled to determine where the cats will be housed while the case progresses through the legal system. Lake Humane Society hopes that a resolution of this case will be achieved in the best interest of the cats, as Lake Humane Society’s goal is always first to prevent animal suffering.”

As they wait for the outcome of the investigation, volunteers at the rescue shelter wonder what will happen to the worst cases if they are shut down.

For example, a cat named Howie was brought to the shelter with ruptured eyeballs and one vet said he should be euthanized. But the volunteers decided to save Howie and paid for surgery to have his diseased eyes removed.

“He was here for a little bit and then we fostered him and he went to a great foster home,” said Leslie Lawrence. “And honest to goodness, you would never know that cat had no eyes.”

The cats that were removed from the shelter are being held at the Lake Humane Society in Mentor, pending the outcome of a court hearing on the case.