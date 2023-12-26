Editor’s Note: The video above is coverage on a local shelter.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WJW) – A Pennsylvania animal shelter is celebrating what it calls “a true miracle.”

For the first time in 47 years, the Adams County SPCA was empty, and it came just days before Christmas.

“Two weeks ago, our kennels were almost filled, now we don’t have any dogs in the building at all,” the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post.

“To say that we are beyond excited is an understatement! The staff and volunteers have worked VERY hard to take care of the animals in our care and to make sure they got adopted to the right home!” they shared.

The shelter has adopted out 598 animals this year, they say.

Since Adams County has some extra room, the shelter staff says it will pull animals from other shelters in Pennsylvania to give other locations some relief.