SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Controversy over a local K-9 officer named Igor is intensifying and garnering national and international attention, with people and organizations coming forward to support his handler and family.

“Things have been crazy,” said Danielle Hagan. “The amount of outpouring of love and support we’ve gotten has been amazing.”

Danielle’s husband, Officer Chad Hagan, was a K-9 handler with the Shaker Heights Police Department and partnered with Igor since 2018.

But he was forced to surrender the German Shepherd at a kennel recently after taking a job with another department to be closer to home and his growing family.

“The day Chad and I had to take him to the kennel was literally the worst day of our lives,” said Danielle. “I was crying, he was crying, Igor knew something was wrong.”

A friend launched a fundraising page so they could purchase Igor and/or another K-9 for the city.

But when the offer was refused, they began speaking out on FOX8 and other media outlets across the country.

“We never wanted it to turn into this, but unfortunately we were going to fight for our dog,” said Hagan.

Their plight has also now captured the attention of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, and they released an action statement Wednesday. They also sent a letter to Shakers police chief asking him to release the dog to the family.

“The psychological trauma that Igor must be going through right now — being ripped from the family he knows that loves him to being put in a kennel — it’s cruel, it’s just cruel,” said Rachel Bellis, PETA associate director of local affairs in the Cruelty Investigation Department.

A statement posted on the city’s website said, in part, “According to the city’s laws, the city’s administration, including the chief, has no authority to sell the dog.”

And that, “A city police officer who leaves the city’s canine unit while the police dog assigned to the officer is still fit for duty forfeits the right to purchase the animal.”

The statement also says that they believe Igor is still capable of three to four more years of service.

However, PETA and the family believe that at six and a half years of age, Igor only has one or at most two more years and that he could be retired early.

Danielle says a new K-9 officer would be better with a new officer so they could grow together, while Igor might have difficulty adjusting to another handler.

“Igor is set in his ways and listening to Chad, it would be more than difficult and maybe even impossible to train a new handler with him,” she said.

The city has a council meeting Friday and according to the agenda, will be discussing the possibility of amending the ordinance which would allow them to retire Igor so that the family could purchase him.

“We are grateful that Shaker Heights is having this meeting to consider amending the ordinance if that’s what needs to be done for Igor to come home,” said Danielle. “We’re just hoping for the best.”