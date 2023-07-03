[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) — The founder of an animal rescue accused of leaving 146 dogs to die at her Mantua home pleaded not guilty Monday to dozens of animal cruelty charges.

Also, the Northfield-based animal rescue for which she serves as president is not allowed to own, possess or care for animals, a judge ruled.

Barbara A. Wible, 68, of Mantua, the founder and president of Canine Lifeline Inc., was arraigned Monday morning in Portage County Municipal Court on 25 first-degree misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals.

Wible was given a personal recognizance bond. She remains hospitalized after suffering what she told police was a fall at her home earlier this month, and is terminally ill, according to the Portage APL.

As a condition of her bond, neither Wible nor Canine Lifeline Inc. will be allowed to own, possess or care for animals, Portage County Municipal Court Judge Kevin Poland ruled.

It’s unclear how the ruling could affect the all-volunteer animal rescue, most of whose dogs are strays saved from euthanasia at county shelters, according to its website. There are currently nine dogs up for adoption or pending adoption, according to its website.

FOX 8 News has reached out to Canine Lifeline and the Portage Animal Protective League for more information.

The nonprofit has placed more than 6,000 dogs in homes as of June 19, according to a statement on its website.

Wible was a very private person who appeared, to us, to be devoted to these rescue animals; it appeared to be her life’s passion, and we are sickened and blind-sighted to learn this was a facade. Wible gave no indication that she was seriously ill nor that she needed help above and beyond what the volunteers were doing to assist at the adoption center or by fostering dogs within their own homes. Volunteers and adoptive families that gave their time and energy to the cause of animal welfare are now navigating feelings of bewilderment, betrayal, and grief in light of what has been learned about Wible’s secret treatment of animals. Statement from Canine Lifeline Inc.

Investigators on June 16 found Wible collapsed on the floor of her Mantua Township home, along with 146 dead and decomposing dogs, authorities said.

“This is largest volume of deceased dogs that I am aware of anywhere in the United States in one location,” prosecutor Dana Pannella told the FOX 8 I-Team. “It is extremely horrific. It’s tragic. These dogs suffered.”

Wible was indicted earlier this month in Cuyahoga County on 36 felony counts of cruelty to companion animals relating to a previous June 2 search of her home in Parma, where investigators found 12 dead dogs and another 24 dogs that had been severely neglected — some of which had not been fed since March, according to authorities.

Wible is due for arraignment in that case on July 13, court records show.