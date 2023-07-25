[Watch previous FOX 8 I-Team coverage in the player above.]

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The founder of an animal rescue accused of leaving 146 dogs to die at her Mantua home was arraigned in court Tuesday morning.

Barbara Wible, 68, of Mantua, the founder and president of Canine Lifeline Inc., was arraigned Tuesday morning in Portage County Common Pleas Court. Wible appeared in court via video.

Wible pleaded not guilty and was issued a $100,000 personal recognizance bond. She was also ordered to not own any animals.

Future court dates for Wible:

Status conference and pretrial: September 6 at 10 a.m.

Criminal pretrial: October 18 at 9:30 a.m.

Criminal jury trial: October 24 at 9 a.m.

Wible was indicted Thursday on 146 fifth-degree felony counts of cruelty to companion animals, court records show,

The indictment alleges the offenses happened between Aug. 5, 2022, and June 16, 2023.

Wible and the nonprofit animal rescue previously pleaded not guilty in the lower Portage County court on 25 first-degree misdemeanor counts of cruelty to companion animals. Wible was given a personal recognizance bond. At the time, she was hospitalized after suffering what she told police was a fall at her home.

Investigators on June 16 found 146 dead and decomposing dogs at her Mantua Township home, authorities said.

Wible was also indicted on 36 felony counts of cruelty to animals in Cuyahoga County, relating to a previous June 2 search of her home in Parma. There, investigators found Wible collapsed on the floor of the home, along with 12 dead dogs and another 24 dogs that had been severely neglected — some of which had not been fed since March, according to authorities.