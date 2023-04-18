MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – The Lake Humane Society (LHS) is looking for financial help from the community to help two cats with severe medical needs.

Both cats were brought to LHS the week of April 10 and began receiving immediate treatment for their extensive injuries.

Carmine, an orange tabby, had a large and bloody laceration around his neck, which LHS hopes to treat over time.

The second cat, named Toe Jam, is suffering from several illnesses and injuries, including Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV), extreme dehydration, an upper respiratory infection, impacted claws, and a tumor on one of his feet, LHS says.

He may eventually need a foot amputation.

Courtesy: Lake Humane Society

Courtesy: Lake Humane Society

Courtesy: Lake Humane Society

The cats are expected to take 4-6 weeks to recover, with medical expenses anticipated to cost upwards of $1,500, depending on whether surgery is necessary.

LHS is requesting donations to its Angel Fund to help cover the cats’ medical expenses and ensure their recovery.

Anyone who is interested can donate here.