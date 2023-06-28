*Attached video: Animal rescue founder faces charges for dead dogs: I-Team

(WJW) – The founder of a local animal rescue, who owns the Mantua home in which 146 dogs were found dead, has been charged with severely neglecting 36 dogs at her Parma home resulting in 13 dogs’ deaths.

Barbara Wible, 68, is the president and co-founder of a dog rescue organization called Canine Lifeline. She housed rescue dogs in her two homes in Cuyahoga and Portage County.

Wible was indicted Wednesday by a Cuyahoga County grand jury on 36 counts of Cruelty to Animals.

“This woman operated to the public under the guise of helping dogs in need of a home, and then caused the death of 13 dogs and severely harmed 23 dogs in our county alone,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said. “I hope this truly horrific case does not deter people from adopting dogs from reputable rescue organizations. If you have any concerns about animal mistreatment or abuse, you can report them to your local animal control officers and/or police department.”

Wible is also facing several animal cruelty charges that were filed in Portage County Municipal Court.

On June 2, the Parma Police Department along with the Parma Fire Department responded to a welfare check at a home near West 54th Street and West Ridgewood Drive in Parma, according to a release from the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office.

When officers arrived, there was a strong odor coming from the home. There were dog cages and feces found inside the garage. Officers said they saw about four to five dogs that appeared dead, according to the release.

Further investigation showed that a total of 36 dogs, which appeared to be malnourished, were locked in cages inside the home. Their cages were too small and contained their own feces, according to the release.

All 36 dogs found were without food or water, some dogs had not been fed since March.

Out of the 36 dogs found, 12 were pronounced dead at the scene, three were taken to am emergency veterinary clinic, and 21 dogs were transferred to a local animal shelter.

On June 16, 146 dogs were found dead at Wible’s Mantua Township home in Portage County.

On June 28, Wible was indicted on 36 counts of Cruelty to Animals, a felony of the fifth degree.

She will be arraigned at the Cuyahoga County Justice Center at a later date.