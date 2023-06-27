Editor’s Note: Previous coverage on this story above.

RAVENNA, Ohio (WJW) – The founder of a local animal rescue, who owns the Mantua home in which 146 dogs were found dead, is now facing several animal cruelty charges that were filed Tuesday in Portage County Municipal Court.

Barbara A. Wible, of Parma, the founder of the nonprofit Canine Lifeline Inc., is facing 25 counts, and the rescue is also facing 25 counts.

“While there is no evidence that Canine Lifeline, Inc. operated with knowledge that would lend to felony charges at this time, these charges relate to the nonprofit’s substantial lapse of due care, its negligence, that caused the neglect and ultimate deaths of the 146 rescue dogs,” Portage APL says.

“Despite a statement indicating that the rescue was cooperating with authorities, the Portage APL has not received any communication from the remaining board of directors of the organization.”

Atty. Dana Pannella, the prosecutor on the case, says Wible is due in court soon to face the charges. She said Wible has serious medical issues so the arraignment will most likely be held by video.

“This is largest volume of deceased dogs that I am aware of anywhere in the United States in one location,” Pannella said. “It is extremely horrific. It’s tragic. These dogs suffered.”

Wible is also facing a count of animal cruelty in Parma.

According to Parma police, Wible remains hospitalized after suffering what she said was a fall at her home along West Ridgewood Drive in Parma earlier this month.

Portage APL says Wible is hospitalized with terminal cancer.

The Portage APL’s Humane Investigations Department previously initiated an investigation at Wible’s property in July 2022 after receiving a tip about dogs being kept in a van.

Wible ultimately surrendered 39 dogs to the Portage APL in early August 2022.

According to Portage APL, the agent followed up with property visits 10 more times between August 2022 and June 2023.

Upon receiving a tip on June 15, 2023, about the pending animal cruelty charge against Wible that was related to deceased dogs at her Parma residence, Portage APL says the agent obtained enough probable cause to seek a search warrant, ultimately making the horrific discovery that the Mantua home contained 146 deceased, decomposed dogs.

Portage APL says the dogs’ individual causes of death have yet to be determined, but say, “It is clear that the dogs did not die humanely or as a result of euthanasia.”

“The needless suffering that these dogs endured is beyond comprehension. They deserve justice and the Portage Animal Protective League believes that even symbolic justice is justice. We will pursue Barbara Wible’s case expeditiously in an attempt to ensure that these dogs get their day in court,” said the Portage APL’s Executive Director, Chalan Lowry.

An animal control officer who went to the Parma home found 24 dogs alive inside the house, and another 12 that were dead. All the dogs were of small to medium size, and all were in cages, according to Parma police records.