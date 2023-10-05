(WJW) – All of you Lego-loving, Animal Crossing-playing fans out there, today is your day!

An Animal Crossing-themed Lego set has been officially announced, according to a tweet from Nintendo, itself.

The Tweet says, “Welcome to…LEGO Animal Crossing!” with a trailer for the new Lego set attached.

The trailer shows Lego versions of fan-favorite Animal Crossing characters including Isabelle, Tom Nook, and some popular villagers in a Lego-ified Animal Crossing world.

No details about the price or release date have been confirmed at this time, but at least we now know it’s coming.

And it’s ahead of the holiday season!

Click here to watch the Animal Crossing Lego set trailer.