Animal control says someone is dumping dogs in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW)– Brooklyn and Parma Heights Animal Control is asking residents to be on alert.

The agency said someone is dumping dogs at Ridge Park Square. Since Feb. 8, officers picked up three black female mastiff/Cane Corso dogs with cropped tails.

Animal control warned residents against trying to catch them. Instead, call the non-emergency police number if you see one loose.

Anyone interested in adopting the dogs should contact the Cuyahoga County Animal Shelter at 216-525-7877. If you are the owner, please call 216-635-4291.