(WJW) – We know being a Cleveland Browns’ football fan can be stressful, but new research finds that the Browns’ fan base is also among the “angriest.”

The research from Gambling.com focuses on the short window of time when free agents are looking to sign with a new team.

The website notes the “free agent window” can be a turbulent time in the NFL season and often creates debate among fans with some fans being more upset than others.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: A Cleveland Browns fan reacts during the second half against the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – SEPTEMBER 22: A Cleveland Browns fan while playing the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 22, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – OCTOBER 31: A fan dressed as a clown looks on before the start of the game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 24: A fan looks on prior to a game between the New Orleans Saints and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

To find out which fans are the angriest about the moves their team is making, the website says they analyzed the negative and angry reactions to every NFL team’s social media posts since the first free agency move took place.

Here is what they found:

The Minnesota Vikings have the angriest fans in the NFL about free agency moves with 20% of the reactions and posts being negative or angry.

Cincinnati Bengals and Baltimore Ravens fans rank as second and third angriest fans.

Cleveland Browns fans come in at No. 7 on the list with about 12% of reactions being negative.

On the other hand, the research found that San Francisco 49er fans are the most positive in the league.

