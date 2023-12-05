ROCKY RIVER, Ohio (WJW) – Have you seen them? Rocky River police are investigating the thefts of several classic car.

Surveillance video shows two valuable vintage vehicles being stolen from a parking garage on Center Ridge Road in Rocky River back on Nov. 26.

“It’s strange to see someone take your car. Then there’s anger and disbelief,” said Mark Condrich of Fairview Park.

Condrich said he bought the 1966 Chevy Impala super sport 396 automatic convertible back in 1999.

“It is a collector car,” said Condrich.

Police say the other vehicle was a 1970 Pontiac GTO with a hard top. Both classic cars were being stored in a secure, underground garage.

“It’s not like you can see these cars from the streets. They are hidden from view. So, whoever took the cars had to have been in that building before,” said Condrich.

Condrich said his Impala is worth upwards of $60,000, but the memories of summer drives with his kids are worth more than the car itself.

“They enjoyed it over the years. When they got older, they started to drive it. It was really more than a car. It had a lot of memories attached to it,” said Condrich.

Condrich said the building’s owner has added additional security measures to the garage. At the same time, police are checking with nearby businesses to see if their security cameras may have captured any suspects.

Condrich is warning other classic car owners to be on alert.

He’s also offering up a $1,000 reward.