LAKEWOOD, Ohio (WJW) — A beloved institution has closed its doors temporarily.

Angelo’s Pizza on Lakewood‘s Madison Avenue announced they’ve shut down Monday due to an oven fire.

“We apologize for the inconvenience and we will update you all when we are cleared to reopen,” the restaurant said in a Facebook statement. “As always we thank you for your understanding and patronage.”

No injuries have been reported at this time and it’s not clear how extensive the damage was to the building.