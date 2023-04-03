TRUMBULL COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – A Saturday storm turned deadly in Trumbull County when an uprooted tree fell on a home, killing a child.

The Trumbull County Coroner identified the boy as 13-year-old Brenton Hemberger.

“I went home and played it in my head a million different times on anything I could have done different,” said Warren Township Fire Chief Joseph Natali in Leavittsburg.

Relatives created a GoFundMe for the victim’s family and described Brenton as an “angel.”

“Started out a beautiful sunny day and weather came in real quick, no real warning,” said Natali. “When it hit, next thing you know, we got a call for a tree on a house with entrapment. Here we don’t have a lot of resources to be able to get something that big lifted quickly.”

Natali said when he arrived on scene, there were no signs the boy was alive. It took several hours to recover the child.

The nonprofit, Project Be Somebody, is planning a fundraiser in the next few days to help the family who also lost their home in the storm.

“One thing about the Leavittsburg community is we stick together,” said Lisa Booze, the president of the nonprofit. “She lost everything.”