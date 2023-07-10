**Related Video Above: Gas station rewards staff and local charity after Powerball win in April.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Are you feeling lucky tonight? The Powerball jackpot is up for grabs and just keeps growing.

Monday, the winning Powerball numbers were announced for the now-jackpot of an estimated $675 million, or $340.9 million in cash.

The winning numbers were:

02, 24, 34, 53, 58 and Powerball 13. The Power Play is 2X.

Every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday, Powerball winning numbers are announced at 11 p.m.

The odds of winning the Powerball … well, we’re not sure you want to know the odds. Nonetheless, best of luck to all.

