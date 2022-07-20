AVON, Ohio (WJW) — The winners of the Duck Brand Stuck at Prom scholarship contest have been announced, and this year’s top prom dress and suit made of duct tape are as creative as ever.

Grace Vaughn of Trinity, Florida, won the best dress prize and Chidinma Onwuliri of Mississauga, Ontario, took best tux, with each high schooler winning a $10,000 scholarship toward their higher education.

“Our contestants had a special story to tell this year, from hoping to empower others with their designs to pushing their artistic abilities to the limit, and they should all be very proud of their Duck Tape looks,” a representative from the contest said in a statement.

Take a look at the pieces of art-as-fashion below:

Eight runners up also each nabbed $500 in scholarships.

Take a full look at this year’s winners and runners up right here.