CLEVELAND (WJW) — Police in Cleveland and Euclid are investigating after two mail carriers were robbed at gunpoint.

Officers said, in both cases, the suspects only wanted the mail carriers’ collection box keys.

“It’s an ongoing problem,” Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told the FOX 8 I-Team.

On Monday, a mail carrier in Cleveland told officers he was walking along Golden Avenue when an armed suspect demanded his mailbox collection keys. After getting the keys, the suspect fled.

A day later, a similar incident happened in Euclid.

According to Euclid police reports, two suspects approached the mail truck and one suspect pointed a gun at the carrier. The suspects demanded the carrier’s keys. The mail carrier called 911.

“I am a mailer carrier for Euclid, Ohio,” the carrier told a 911 dispatcher. “I was just robbed for my keys.”

No injuries were reported in either robbery.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to call detectives as soon as possible.

Cleveland police can be reached at 216-621-1234. Euclid police can be reached at 216-731-1234.