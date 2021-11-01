An Ohio bill aims to eliminate these gun laws

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A proposed bill in the Ohio House would eliminate the requirement for a concealed weapons permit.
The legislation, sponsored by Republican Reps. Tom Brinker and Kris Jordan, would also end the requirement that individuals “promptly” inform police officers that they’re carrying a concealed weapon.
The bill requires only that individuals provide such information if asked by an officer.
The GOP-controlled House Government Oversight Committee approved the bill along party lines last week.
A similar bill is pending in the Ohio Senate.
Law enforcement groups oppose the measure, concerned about the legislation’s lack of required training.