(WJW) — A bill that would have banned gender-affirming care for minors in Ohio was vetoed by Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday — a decision supporters called an example in leadership.

“As a member of the LGBTQ community myself, I think this was an incredible win for our community,” said state Sen. Nickie Antonio, a Democrat representing District 23, which includes part of Cuyahoga County.

The “SAFE Act” would have also denied transgender athletes from participation in girls’ sports. DeWine said he could not sign the bill as written and that his decision protects life.

“Were H.B. 68 to become law, Ohio would be saying that the state — that the government — knows better what is medically best for the child than the two people who love that child the most: the parents,” DeWine said during a press conference.

Antonio, the minority leader in the Ohio Senate, said, “This decision sends a strong message of upholding the rights of parents. The ability of parents to make these decisions for their children and for children to hear their authentic self is being accepted, protected and acknowledged.”

The bill’s primary sponsor, state Rep. Gary Click, a Republican who represents Sandusky County, said the SAFE Act was “thoroughly vetted” for more than two years.

“I have invited the administration to participate in the process from the beginning and continue to believe that we would have benefited sooner if that had been accomplished,” Click said in a statement.

In 2019, FOX 8 News reported on the newly opened Center for Gender-Affirming Medicine at Akron Children’s Hospital, designed to serve children ages 7 and older. DeWine said he visited Akron during a fact-gathering trip related to the bill.

The hospital is a member of the Ohio Children’s Hospital Association and released a statement that read, in part: “We welcome the opportunity to work with the Governor, the Ohio General Assembly, and relevant state agencies to ensure Ohio’s youth have access to the critical care they need while also addressing concerns raised during debate on HB 68.”

The MetroHealth System also has a dedicated care team for transgender youth. A statement on behalf of the hospital said, “Governor DeWine showed leadership by vetoing HB 68. This bill would have severely diminished the ability of providers at MetroHealth to give some of our most vulnerable patients the care they need – care that can save lives.”