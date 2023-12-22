AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — There is one thing you can always say about Santa: Whether it’s by reindeer sleigh, Cadillac or, in this case, helicopter, he sure knows how to make an entrance.

Santa is big news. And he came all the way from up north — somewhere past Michigan — to pay a visit to Akron Children’s Hospital.

When Santa shows up, adults put on funny hats and children who are spending Christmas in the hospital just, well, feel better.

But before Santa becomes the star of the show, things are quite hectic in elf town.

The volunteer center at the hospital is elf-town complete, with funny hats and lots of pretty paper.

They’ve been at it since before Thanksgiving, making sure the about 200 or so children who will spend the holidays as patients have the best days they can.

They’ve spent hundreds of hours sorting and wrapping thousands of toys, blankets, books — so many things that bring comfort and joy.

“We’ve had fabulous donations from our community, but our volunteers are just the best. … Each patient gets two presents, a Christmas blanket, a stuffed animal, a comic book and crayon and some stocking stuffers” Chief Elf and Volunteer Director Vicki Parisi said.

That’s a lot of elven magic at work here folks. But the magic of Christmas is not just presents. It isn’t trees, helicopters or funny hats.

It’s about helping give a little guy a boost as he travels a long and tough road back to good health. And it’s a road that he travels with people who love him.

“We have an incredible village. It has been humbling how much love and support we’ve been shown through all of this,” said mother Lauren Buxman.

Families with children in the hospital, like Buxman’s, need that love and support.

A little dose of happiness — whether it comes from the man in red, the elves in green or a town that is all in her son Levi’s legion. A little pretty paper makes for a big smile. And that’s really all you need for a merry Christmas.

The hospital said it has wonderful community support from people who donated money and toys and other items for the children.

By the way, Levi’s mom said he’s responding well to treatment, but still has a long to go. But they’re grateful for all the love they’re getting from folks in their Wayne County community.