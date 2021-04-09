‘An extraordinary life’: UK mourns Prince Philip, leaders honor his service to queen

LONDON (WJW/AP) — Britain mourned the death of Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, on Friday from the moment the BBC interrupted scheduled programming to broadcast the national anthem, “God Save the Queen.”

Soon after the announcement, people began to line up outside Buckingham Palace to see the official death notice that had been attached to the gate. The flag at the palace, the queen’s residence in London, was lowered to half-staff.

The Union flag hangs at half staff as members of staff attach an announcement, regarding the death of Britain’s Prince Philip, to the fence of Buckingham Palace in London, Friday, April 9, 2021. Buckingham Palace officials say Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth II, has died. He was 99. Philip spent a month in hospital earlier this year before being released on March 16 to return to Windsor Castle. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Philip “earned the affection of generations here in Britain, across the Commonwealth and around the world.”

“Like the expert carriage driver that he was, he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life,” Johnson said.

On the death of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. pic.twitter.com/rZlbY1matF — Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) April 9, 2021

Keir Starmer, leader of the opposition Labour Party, was among the first to offer his condolences, noting Philip’s long record of public service, first as as a naval officer during World War II then during more than 70 years of marriage to the queen.

“He will be remembered most of all for his extraordinary commitment and devotion to The Queen,” Starmer said in a statement.

“For more than seven decades, he has been at her side. Their marriage has been a symbol of strength, stability and hope, even as the world around them changed — most recently during the pandemic. It was a partnership that inspired millions in Britain and beyond.”

The United Kingdom has lost an extraordinary public servant in Prince Philip.



Prince Philip dedicated his life to our country – from a distinguished career in the Royal Navy during the Second World War to his decades of service as the Duke of Edinburgh. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 9, 2021

World leaders also expressed their sadness. Former U.S. President George Bush and his wife, Laura, offered condolences to the monarch and the entire royal family.

“He represented the United Kingdom with dignity and brought boundless strength and support to the sovereign,” Bush said in a statement. “Laura and I are fortunate to have enjoyed the charm and wit of his company, and we know how much he will be missed.”

See additional tributes and reactions below:

Today, we mourn the loss of an extraordinary man, who devoted his life to public service and helping others.



I extend my deepest sympathies to Her Majesty The Queen and the entire Royal Family at this sad time. pic.twitter.com/4mhQob0SVT — Sadiq Khan (@SadiqKhan) April 9, 2021

It is with deep sorrow that we received the news of the death of His Royal Highness, The Duke of Edinburgh. More information can be found at: https://t.co/2dSvZhXPw1 pic.twitter.com/ylBSJAofHX — British Army (@BritishArmy) April 9, 2021

I am saddened by news that the Duke of Edinburgh has died. I send my personal and deepest condolences – and those of @scotgov and the people of Scotland – to Her Majesty The Queen and her family. https://t.co/G7ocXXOH2U — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) April 9, 2021

I join with the rest of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. https://t.co/nLYSBlmnHe pic.twitter.com/RajI33U3tr — Archbishop of Canterbury (@JustinWelby) April 9, 2021

My thoughts are with the British people and the Royal Family on the passing away of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. He had a distinguished career in the military and was at the forefront of many community service initiatives. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2021