ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) – As the sun set in Ashtabula Friday night, more than 50 people gathered for a candlelight vigil remembering Rihana Gilbert — wearing green t-shirts because that was one of her favorite colors.

“She was just an amazing person,” said Jamie Cooper, one of Rihana’s best friends. “She was selfless. Selfless is the best word. She just did everything and anything for anybody and never expected anything in return.”

The group met in the parking lot of the same auto parts store on W. Prospect Road where Gilbert was killed May 5.

The 46-year-old mother of two had gone to the store to get transmission fluid and was sitting in her vehicle when a man she had never met shot her.

“I didn’t believe it was her,” said Cooper.

Cooper and a group of about 25 of Rihana’s friends, who call themselves “Ree’s Squad” and have been close since childhood, organized the vigil.

“This is just traumatic for our entire community and the amount of people who reached out, we just thought a week later it was going to be important for everybody,” said Cooper.

Also at the vigil were Rihana’s two daughters who are finding strength in each other and in their mother’s close knit group of friends.

“It’s definitely emotional to see all these people here, but I’m happy that they are here for my mom. It means a lot because she was just a wonderful person,” said Tala Calloway.

“It just shows my mom was liked and she was loved and and now she’s being remembered,” added Kimora Calloway.

Their thoughts are also with the other victim.

A 33-year-old man who was holding a small child was shot by the suspect. The child wasn’t hurt, but the man remains hospitalized with serious injuries in stable condition.

Officers identified the gunman as 54-year-old David Montalban of Ashtabula, but have not determined a motive..

“The two victims appear to have had no connection to one another nor to the suspect.” police chief Robert Stell said.

Montalban is facing multiple charges, including aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder.

“I definitely want justice for my mom. That’s important to me, so we will get that by any means necessary,” said Tala.

They also hope people will remember Rihana’s spirit and her legacy of love, compassion and strength.

“She was just an amazing person. She will be missed by a lot of people who wish she would’ve known how much she impacted so many people before she left,” said Cooper.

A GoFundMe has been established to help the family with funeral and burial expenses.