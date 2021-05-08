An ‘all out brawl’ in Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center ends in 28 felony charges

PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The Portage-Geauga County Juvenile Detention Center (JDC) reported Friday that a fight broke out within the center and described it as an “all out brawl.”

Around 8:30 p.m. sheriff’s deputies responded to the call about a fight and say when they arrived they learned that a total of seven juvenile detainees were involved, according to a release from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers say three of the detainees immediately returned to their housing units after corrections staff told them to, while the other four were causing severe damage to the housing pod.

Detainees took fire extinguishers and used them to try to take control of the center’s “Central Control” area by harming the detention officer manning that post, officers say.

Foam from the fire extinguishers was also used to cover windows so arriving deputies would have no visual of the areas, according to officers.

Three of the four detainees attempted to escape with one being secured immediately and two successfully escaped their pod area causing further damage to the building and were later found after a search effort, the release says.

The Ravenna Police Department and the Ohio Highway Patrol also helped to secure the building.

Deputies filed 28 felony charges against four of the juvenile detainees which include aggravated riot, assault, escape, aiding escape, resisting to lawful authority, vandalism, possession of criminal tools, and disrupting public services.